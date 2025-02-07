American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.06 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Melius raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

