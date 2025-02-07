TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,455.00.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,299.17 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,292.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,811,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

