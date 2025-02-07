Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Tesla by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 39,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

