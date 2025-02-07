Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 669 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

