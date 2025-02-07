Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

