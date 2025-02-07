Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lessened by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.4% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

