Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 39,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

