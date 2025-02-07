Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

