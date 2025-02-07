Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.