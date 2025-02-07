U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,555 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,994 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,550,000 after buying an additional 223,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 518,561 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,198,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $975,005.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,784,877.65. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,860 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RIVN opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

