The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Mosaic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 32.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after buying an additional 359,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $5,837,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

