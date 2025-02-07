U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Booking Stock Performance
Booking stock opened at $4,779.71 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,962.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,448.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Booking
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.