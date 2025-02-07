U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,779.71 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,962.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,448.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.