4,440 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FNF opened at $58.41 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.