Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 398,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 183.6% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

