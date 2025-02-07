U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $70.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $62.67 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.