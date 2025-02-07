U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.25 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average of $170.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

