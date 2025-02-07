U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 854 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $114.65 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.