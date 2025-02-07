Hsbc Global Res Downgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.7 %

Autoliv stock opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 34.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Autoliv by 35.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 119,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

