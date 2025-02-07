Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,917.55 ($61.16) and traded as high as GBX 5,086 ($63.25). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,026 ($62.50), with a volume of 1,892,352 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($74.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($79.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,203.75 ($77.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,856.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,917.55.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($62.03), for a total value of £323,671.32 ($402,526.20). Corporate insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

