Greenleaf Trust Invests $225,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.79.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

