4,579 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $91.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

