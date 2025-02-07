Spire Wealth Management Has $222,000 Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12,592.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 38.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,367,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 1,779,300 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. HSBC upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

