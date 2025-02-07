T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $247.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

