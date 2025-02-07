Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 256.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 275,975 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

