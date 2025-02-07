Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

