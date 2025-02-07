Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

