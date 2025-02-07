Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 277,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

