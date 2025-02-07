1,969 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,209,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,716,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,684,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,665,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,341,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

NYSE TRI opened at $176.86 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $148.71 and a 12 month high of $178.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $165.33.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

