GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1,724.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 147,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in GoDaddy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 575,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,150,000 after buying an additional 117,028 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average of $177.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,659. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,119,161.60. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,983 shares of company stock worth $4,983,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

