Spire Wealth Management Sells 930 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after buying an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,430. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

