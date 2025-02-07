Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,073,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 98,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.