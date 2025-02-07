Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 321,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 281,038 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,247,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

