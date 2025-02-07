Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 75.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 110,300.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCI

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.