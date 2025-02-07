Caprock Group LLC Trims Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after buying an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,655,000 after buying an additional 31,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,004,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.