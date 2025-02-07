DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,032,726. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

