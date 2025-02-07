iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.10 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average is $138.96. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

