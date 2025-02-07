DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.