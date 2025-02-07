Robert W. Baird Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $759.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $940.00 to $759.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REGN. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

REGN stock opened at $722.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $717.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,162 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,489,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

