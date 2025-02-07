DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $334.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.98 and a 52-week high of $336.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

