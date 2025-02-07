DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 9,642 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after buying an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 17.1% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Celsius by 93.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Celsius Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.