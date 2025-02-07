Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $660.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $613.54 and its 200-day moving average is $756.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

