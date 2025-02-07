Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,876,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,376 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 78,520 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,687,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,437,367.68. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

