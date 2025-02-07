DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $295.28 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAFT

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.