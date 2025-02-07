Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in H&R Block by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 243,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

