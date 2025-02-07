DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 80 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 44.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS opened at $468.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

