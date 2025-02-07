Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $10.97 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $325.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aehr Test Systems

About Aehr Test Systems

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.