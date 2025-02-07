ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.