Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,030 Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 792.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 930,402 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.5% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 55,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $15.67 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

