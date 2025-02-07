Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $609.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $493.07 and a 12-month high of $613.79. The company has a market cap of $525.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

