abrdn plc Sells 8,904 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

abrdn plc lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of CyberArk Software worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $8,612,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $82,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.89.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $382.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,417.87 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.09 and a 12-month high of $383.17.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

